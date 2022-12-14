Australian shares end higher on U.S. inflation relief, Fed meet in focus

By Echha Jain

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a one-week high on Wednesday, led by gains in miners, joining a global rally as a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could soften its interest rate hike stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended up 0.7% at 7,251.30. It climbed 0.3% on Tuesday.

Consumer inflation in the United States rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, bringing the spotlight back on the Fed's decision later in the day amid expectations that it will raise rates by 50 basis points. FEDWATCH

Analysts at Australia's third largest bank Westpac, however, said markets were jumping the gun in presuming the end of the tightening cycle is near.

"There is still more tightening to come, and even once this is done we expect central banks to signal a strong commitment to lowering inflation permanently. This is likely to see policy remain highly restrictive for longer than markets currently anticipate."

Westpac analysts expect the Australian economy to "stall over the second half of 2023" due to a slowdown in consumer spending, drag on incomes from rising interest rates, and lingering property market weakness.

Miners .AXMM advanced 1%, with gold miners .AXGD jumping 2.4% as bullion prices hit a more than five-month high on Tuesday. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

The country's No. 2 internet services provider TPG Telecom TPG.AX fell as much as 5.3% over an incident of unauthorised access to an exchange service that hosts email accounts of up to 15,000 business customers.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.1% lower at 11,585.00.

The government has forecast the country would enter a recession in 2023, even as the budget remained on target to move into surplus for the 2024/25 financial year.

($1 = 1.4646 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

