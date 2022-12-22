Australian shares end higher on U.S. consumer confidence, bank boost

By Upasana Singh

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday led by financial and tech stocks, and a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence, while the gains were capped by losses in miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 0.5% higher at 7,152.50 points. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Wednesday.

"More than the global macroeconomic factors, how regional economies and individual companies perform during the near to medium term is finally shaping sentiments during the last month of 2022," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Several positive factors are at play in the Australian market, including the upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment report, said Sawhney.

U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labour market remained strong.

Back home, financials .AXFJ advanced 0.6% and led gains on the local bourse. The sub-index marked its best session in more than a week.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX rose 0.9% each.

Technology stocks .AXIJ followed their Wall Street peers as they gained 1.4%, with WiseTech Global WTC.AX and Xero XRO.AX advancing 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively. .N

Bucking the trend, miners .AXMM shed 0.2% after coking coal futures in China held firm in the absence of any major progress regarding shipments from Australia after discussions over trade blockages. IRONORE/

Global miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD retreated 0.8%. Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dropped 1.1%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX closed 0.8% lower.

Software firm ReadyTech Holdings RDY.AX slid up to 11.2%, marking its worst day since April, 2020 after Pacific Equity Partners withdrew its updated buyout offer of A$4.50 per share for the company and said it was working on a new proposal.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 ended 0.6% higher at 11,523.96 and recorded its best session since Dec. 13.

