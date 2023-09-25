Australian shares end higher on tech rally; inflation data in focus

By Manvi Pant

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Monday as a rally in technology stocks offset a drag by heavyweight miners and banks on the benchmark, with investors now looking out for local inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% higher at 7,076.5, after falling 0.6% earlier in the session. The benchmark declined 2.9% over the past week.

Information technology (IT) firms .AXIJ were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.9% with Xero XRO.AX and Megaport MP1.AX adding 2.0% and 3.3% respectively.

Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking, pointed to the volatility in western tech stocks as the key driver for the rise in local IT shares.

Real estate stocks .AXRE were also among the major gainers, rising 0.9%.

Energy companies .AXEJ jumped 0.8% tracking higher oil prices. Sector major Santos STO.AX ended the day 0.7% higher while Australia's largest energy oil and gas firm Woodside WDS.AX gained 0.5%.

Investors now turn to the country's headline inflation figures due on Wednesday, a key data point to gauge the trajectory of rate hikes.

"Markets still believe that inflation is moving in the right direction, with markets pricing just a 50% chance of another hike by the RBA by year-end." said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it’s unlikely to cut its key cash rate by as much in 2024 as investors had hoped earlier, dampening an already sombre investor mood.

Miners .AXMM were the top losers on the benchmark, falling 0.8%, with a plunge in prices of iron ore futures weighing on the materials sector. IRONORE/

Heavyweight mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX dropped 0.4%, 1.2% and 1.3% respectively.

Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AX, ended the day 3.3% lower after it flagged rising capital costs for some of its major projects.

Financial companies .AXFJ declined as well with all the 'Big Four' banks trading in the red.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended the day flat at 11,377.1 points.

