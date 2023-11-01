Australian shares end higher on mining boost; Fed decision in focus

By Ayushman Ojha

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in miners and energy stocks, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.9% to 6,838.3, logging its biggest one-day percentage gain in three weeks, with most major sectors in positive territory.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes ended higher, with investors looking ahead to the Fed's policy decision, where the central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

Locally, investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) meeting on Nov. 7. Higher-than-expected third-quarter inflation and September retail sales have added to the case for a rate hike.

Data on Wednesday also showed house prices in Australia rebounding to near-record highs and the International Monetary Fund recommended tightening monetary and fiscal policy screws to curb inflation.

However, Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said he expects RBA to remain on pause at its November meeting as the recent local data is not significant enough to motivate the central bank to keep hiking rates.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners .AXMM jumped 1.1% after iron ore strengthened on positive signals from top consumer China's latest financial meeting. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ closed 1.1% higher as oil prices rose ahead of key global central bank meetings, while concerns over the Middle East conflict persisted. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.4%, with the country's "big four" banks up between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.6%, as bullion prices softened on caution ahead of Fed's policy decision. GOL/

In New Zealand, the central bank warned that pockets of financial stress were growing among households struggling with high debt repayments.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.9% to 10,850.92.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

