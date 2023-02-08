Australian shares end higher on mining boost, 'dovish' Powell comments

By Upasana Singh

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday, supported by banks and miners and as insurer Suncorp jumped on strong first-half results, while less-hawkish-than-feared comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also boosted risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO was up 0.4% at 7,530.10 points. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

"Whilst the ASX is higher today, there's caution in the air," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"On one hand, its retracing higher as Wall Street took (Fed Chair) Jerome Powell's comments as less hawkish than originally feared, yet investors are also mindful of the potential for higher domestic interest rates."

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further hikes would be needed, a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday signals by the central bank that it had not stopped tightening policy were "pretty straightforward."

Meanwhile, Powell's comments on Tuesday renewed investor hopes for a less-aggressive monetary policy that wavered after a strong U.S. jobs report last Friday. .N

Financials .AXFJ climbed 0.9%, with shares of National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX adding 1% and 0.5%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM advanced 0.9%. BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Fortescue Metals FMG.AX surged 2%. The fourth-largest iron ore miner globally entered into a deal with the Gabonese government for the Belinga iron ore project in West Africa and plans to begin mining in the second-half of 2023.

Energy stocks .AXEJ closed 0.2% higher in their fourth straight session of gains as they tracked rising oil prices. O/R

Among individual stocks, construction materials maker Boral BLD.AX soared 12.8% after its first-half underlying earnings beat estimates.

Insurer Suncorp SUN.AX jumped 4.6% on posting an upbeat first-half cash earnings.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 ended 0.7% higher at 4,847.51 points.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.