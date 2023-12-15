Australian shares end higher on miners, Fed rate pivot

By Shivangi Lahiri

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Friday, boosted by mining and financial stocks and upbeat global sentiment after the Federal Reserve signalled lower borrowing costs next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.7% higher at 7,431.10. The benchmark notched gains of 3.3% for the week, its best since the start of July.

On Wednesday, the Fed stuck to its dovish script on interest rates, with policymakers expecting rates to be lower in 2024.

Meanwhile, Australian employment data on Thursday surpassed expectations, but the jobless rate rose to a one-and-a-half-year high, adding to signs of loosening in the labour market.

"In theory, the data should have led to a touch of weakness in stocks, because the numbers are reflective of an economy that could require further rate rises. However, the 'everything rally' (after the Fed meeting) flowed through to the ASX and outweighed the domestic story," said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM led sectoral gains, rising 2% and hitting their biggest weekly high since end-April as they tracked lithium and uranium prices and other commodities.

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX were up between 1.4% and 2.4%. Fortescue hit a record weekly high.

Financials .AXFJ moved up 0.5%, marking their highest weekly gains since February, while the 'Big Four' banks rose between 0.5% and 1.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also advanced 2%, in-line with climbing oil prices after the Fed's bullish forecast. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 1.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

In company news, shares of Healius HLS.AX fell as much as 9.2% after Australia's competition regulator killed a $1 billion takeover of the healthcare provider by rival Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely flat, closing 0.02% lower at 11,550.20.

