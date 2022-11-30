BHP

Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 30, 2022 — 12:58 am EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

By Navya Mittal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks leading the advance, as easing inflation raised expectations for a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.4% higher at 7,284.2. It rose 6.1% this month in its second consecutive monthly gain.

Data showed the monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.9% in the year to October, slowing from 7.3% in September. Analysts had looked for a rise to 7.4% or higher in October.

"The surprisingly slower monthly CPI, combined with a month-on-month fall in October retail sales, could give the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) a reason to consider a 'pause' to hiking cycle," UBS analysts said in a note.

Miners .AXMM climbed 1.6% on Wednesday to led gains on the benchmark after iron ore prices rallied overnight on fresh China support for its struggling property developers. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gained 1.6% and 0.1%, respectively. Rio Tinto RIO.AX added 2.2% as the miner unveiled a plan to invest a further $600 million in renewable energy assets in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 1.8% as crude oil prices rose over falling U.S crude inventories but weak China manufacturing data limited the gains. O/R

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

In other news, Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX fell 0.4% as the country's financial crimes regulator began a civil lawsuit against its units, alleging non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 1.4% higher at 11,552.04. For the month, it gained about 1.9%.

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.