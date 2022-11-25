Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes

By Jaskiran Singh

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher for the fourth straight session on Friday, as gains in financials and technology stocks on hopes of slower interest rate hikes overshadowed losses in mining and energy companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.2% higher at 7,256.5. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday. The benchmark index ended 1.5% higher for the week.

"This week's ASX 200 movement was a clear reflection of optimism, stemming from a little softer hawkish position in U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes and some fears stemming from a rise in COVID-19 cases in China...," Kalkine Group Chief Executive Officer Kunal Sawhney said.

"The feeling that the Fed and other central banks would now look to balance economic growth and their mandate to rein in inflation is growing stronger with each passing day."

Investor sentiment remained bullish as after months of hawkish monetary policy tightening rhetoric, the Fed in its November policy meeting hinted at slower rate hikes going forward.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.5% to hit a seven-week level, recording a fifth straight weekly jump.

Banking stocks .AXFJ, too, added 0.8%, hitting an about six-month high, with all of the so-called 'Big Four' banks trading in the positive territory. Financials rose about 2% for the week.

Separately, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AXsaid it had earmarked A$100 billion ($67.67 billion) to help customers lower carbon emissions by 2030, as it looks to accelerate its transition to net zero.

Miners .AXMM, however, fell 1.2%, snapping a three-session rally even as iron ore futures extended rally on Beijing's fresh support measures for the property sector. For the week, the sector ended 0.2% higher.

For the day, BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 0.8% and 0.9%

Energy stocks .AXEJ dipped 0.3%, with sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX falling 0.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,382.56.

($1 = 1.4778 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

