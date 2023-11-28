Australian shares end higher on financials, gold boost; inflation data in focus

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by gold miners and banks, after weak retail sales data bolstered the case for a rate pause by the central bank at its next policy meeting, even as investors await key inflation report due later in the week.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 0.4% higher at 7,015.20 points. The index closed 0.76% lower on Monday.

Retail sales unexpectedly slipped in October as consumers cut back on discretionary spending, helping the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep its cash rate unchanged on Dec. 5.

"The clear weakness in the retail sector highlights the ongoing squeeze on household budgets and supports the case for the RBA to keep the cash rate on hold at its December meeting," analysts at ANZ wrote.

Investor focus is expected to shift to inflation data due on Wednesday.

"CPI figure tomorrow is probably the most important of the data in the next couple of weeks, but if we do see a weaker CPI, it will leave the RBA with the option of leaving rates on hold," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales, Argonaut.

A figure of around 5.2% or less would be taken positively by the equity market, Rooney said.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ were the top boost in the Australian benchmark index, advancing 0.6% to log their best day since Nov. 9, with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD ended 2% higher, logging their highest close since Oct. 20 as bullion prices soared. GOL/

Shares of gold miner Evolution Mining EVN.AX closed nearly 3% higher.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.73% to 11,237.38 points, its highest close since Nov. 15.

Investors are anticipating the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy decision on Nov. 29, which could result in an unchanged overnight cash rate, according to a Reuters poll.

