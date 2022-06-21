Australian shares end higher on central bank's rate-hike stance

By Navya Mittal

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped a seven-session losing streak to close higher on Tuesday, underpinned by financials and energy stocks, as investors pushed back fears of recession after the central bank hinted at a less-aggressive policy tightening approach.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.41% higher at 6,523.80, after marking their longest losing streak since March 2020 on Monday.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe played down the chance of rates being increased by a super-sized 75 basis points and took issue with market pricing of rates reaching as high as 4% by year-end.

"We caution that the global experience suggests all options are on the table," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Financials .AXFJ, which closed 2.7% higher, were among the top gainers in the main index. The "Big Four" banks gained between 2.4% and 3.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 2.8% on strong oil prices as investor focus moved to tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns over a recession dampening demand. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX advanced 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

"It looks like we'll see a "sympathy bounce" for risk assets today," said Matt Simpson, market analyst, City Index.

Global miner BHP BHP.AX, which operates metallurgical coal mines in Queensland, jumped 1.7% after the Australian state said it would raise royalties on coal production to about A$1.2 billion ($834.60 million) in the 2023 financial year to capture windfall profits.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 1.07% higher at 10,701.59.

($1 = 1.4378 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

