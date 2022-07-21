Australian shares end higher on banking boost; Woodside Energy drops

By Harshita Swaminathan

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a choppy trading session higher on Thursday, lifted by the country's heavyweight banking stocks, while Woodside Energy dropped 4.4% after providing a disappointing outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 35.1 points or 0.5% higher at 6,794.3, building on a 1.6% advance on Wednesday.

"Some of the better-than-expected earnings news from the U.S. is helping lift the more the defensive parts of the local market," said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JP Morgan.

Financial stocks .AXFJ added 1%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking ANZ.AX leading the pack upon resuming trade after announcing its A$4.9 billion ($3.39 billion) buy of Suncorp's SUN.AX banking arm earlier in the week.

ANZ rose 2.2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX rose 1.7% and 1.5% respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were 2.8% lower after disappointing forecasts from top Australian oil and gas producers Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX, amid muted sentiment in the sector after an overnight fall in crude prices.

Woodside Energy downgraded its production outlook for the year while flagging delays to a project inherited from BHP's petroleum assets, sending shares 4.4% lower, their worst session since July 6.

Santos also lowered the top end of its production and sales guidance for the year, after reporting a jump in quarterly revenue. Shares shed 1.9%.

Share registry firm Link Administration's LNK.AX board decided to recommend a A$2.47 billion buyout by Dye & Durham DND.TO after the Canadian software firm raised its bid price. Shares of Link Administration rose 12.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ, which closely track their U.S.-listed peers, rose 3.2% and hit their highest level since early May, after upbeat earnings powered Wall Street indices higher overnight. .N

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 70.75 points or 0.6% to 11,269.76, helped by utilities firms Meridian Energy MEL.NZ and Mercury NZ MCY.AX.

