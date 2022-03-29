Australian shares end higher for sixth day as tech, financials rally

By Jaskiran Singh

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher for a sixth straight day on Tuesday, lifted by technology and banking stocks, although the gains were capped by miners and energy sectors after China's moves to combat a COVID-19 outbreak dragged commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.7% higher at 7,464.3 — their highest since Jan. 13.

"The local market moves were driven by global macro trade on selling bonds and buying equities," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO and founder Deep Data Analytics.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ snapped a three-day losing streak to jump more than 3%, as they tracked overnight gains in their Wall Street peers. .N

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX soared 6.8%, while accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX gained 3.3%.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.6%, hitting their highest since mid-November 2021, with the "Big Four" banks climbing between 0.2% to 1.1%.

Miners and mining stocks .AXMM, however, lost 0.2% to fall after three consecutive days of gains after China enforced a COVID-19-led lockdown in Shanghai, raising concerns over commodity demand.

Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX lost 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed 0.6% and gold stocks .AXGD lost 0.3% on prospects of a peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and worries about fuel demand in China. Russia and Ukraine are set to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday for their first peace talks in over two weeks. O/R

Oil majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX lost between 0.3% and 1.1%. Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 0.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.08% higher at 11,919.67.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

