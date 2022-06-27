BHP

Australian shares end higher, enjoy best day in nearly 5 months

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares closed higher on Monday, recording their best day in nearly five months, as firm commodity prices powered mining stocks and investors bought stocks that witnessed a selloff recently.

By Upasana Singh

June 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Monday, recording their best day in nearly five months, as firm commodity prices powered mining stocks and investors bought stocks that witnessed a selloff recently.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 1.9% higher at 6,706.00 points — its biggest one-day gain since Jan. 28. The benchmark also rose for a third straight day.

Most sub-indexes rose, marking widespread improvements that could be a case of bargain hunters taking advantage of heavy selling that the market has recently underwent, said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

The mining index .AXMM jumped 1.6% to snap a three-day losing streak, as iron ore prices firmed. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX advanced 2.4%-3.5%. IRONORE/

Among other individual sectors and shares, financials .AXFJ climbed 2.6% to a near two-week high. The country's "big four" lenders added between 2.3% and 4%.

Gold stocks .AXGD were the sole laggards on the benchmark, down 7.4% to their lowest in more than two years.

Evolution Mining EVN.AX was the biggest loser on the sub-index, plunging 21.9% and marking its worst day since December 2011, after the company cut its fiscal 2022 gold production forecast.

Separately, share registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX rose 4.1%, even as Canada's Dye & Durham DND.TO lowered its takeover offer by nearly a quarter to A$2.21 billion ($1.53 billion).

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 ended 1.7% higher at 10,997.92 points — its best session since March 17 as flag carrier Air New Zealand AIR.NZ and dairy firm a2 Milk ATM.NZ rallied.

($1 = 1.4428 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO EVN AIR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More