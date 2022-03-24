Australian shares end higher as miners, energy stocks ride commodity rally

By Jaskiran Singh

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by miners and energy stocks as commodity prices soared after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine showed no signs of abating and increased uncertainty around global supplies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended a day of choppy trade 0.1% higher at 7,387.1 points — marking a third straight session of gain.

The metals and mining index .AXMM rose 1.1% on soaring iron ore and base metal prices. Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX gained 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 0.3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped nearly 2%, their highest since March 7, and gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.1%.

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX added 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively, while Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX advanced 2.2%.

"They (commodity-backed stocks) are doing just enough to offset losses in rest of the market, particularly the tech sector, the healthcare sector, and banks," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec.

Growth stocks and the finance sector took a back seat amid caution over geopolitical and policy concerns, with hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve adding to the risk-off mood.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday signalled they stood ready to come down aggressively on unacceptably high prices, including the possibility of a 50 basis points rate hike in its net policy meeting.

Technology stocks .AXIJ shed 0.8% after gaining 3.5% in previous session, as they tracked overnight losses on Wall Street. .N

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.4%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX and Macquarie Group MQG.AX losing 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

One of the biggest lenders in the country, National Australia bank Ltd NAB.AX announced an additional A$2.5 billion ($1.87 billion) on-market share buy-back, sending its shares 0.2% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.4% lower at 12,017.6 points.

($1 = 1.3387 Australian dollars)

