Australian shares end higher as financials, mining stocks rise

May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, led by financials and mining stocks, with the country's third-largest lender reporting a jump in first-half profit, while investors digested U.S. jobs data pointing to a resilient labor market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.8% to 7,276.5-points at the close of trade.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.7% to the bourse after Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AXposted a 22% jump in its first-half net profit.

However, Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said that "with the banks having a very cautious outlook right now, increasing competition, issues with consumer spending and the upcoming mortgage cliff could affect banks in the next six months or so."

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 2.5% after the government adopted favourable changes to the petroleum tax, ensuring that the load was shared across the industry and did not affect growth projects.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX, the country's biggest independent oil and gas producer, was trading 2.9% higher, while closest rival Santos Ltd STO.AX was up 2%.

In the U.S., the Labor Department reported job growth accelerating in April and wage gains increasing solidly, suggesting that the labor market has stayed strong despite the Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy.

Depending on how the economy reacts to the upcoming Australian budget and the Fed's rate hike decisions, the Reserve Bank of Australia might follow a similar route in the near future, Jennings said.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM added 1.6% to the benchmark, with behemoths BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX rising between 1.5% and 2.4%.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX rose about 12% after its operating license in Malaysia to import and process rare earths was extended until Jan. 1 next year.

Chasing Wall Street higher, tech stocks .AXIJ advanced 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to finish the session at 11,942.49 points.

