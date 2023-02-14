CSL

Australian shares end higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

February 14, 2023 — 12:52 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

By Rishav Chatterjee

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on expectations of easing U.S. inflation, while a dip in commodity prices dragged energy and mining stocks lower to limit overall gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.2% to 7,430.9 points. The benchmark index did fell 0.2% on Monday.

Investors remain confident about key U.S. inflation data for January, due later in the day.

Analysts expect headline CPI to rise 0.5% in January, with the core number seen advancing 0.4%, compared with 0.3% in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. MKTS/GLOB

"The local market is moving higher today following a positive lead from Wall Street, with investors believing they will see a seventh straight decline in U.S CPI," said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro.

Topping gains on the local index was metals and electronics recycling firm Sims SGM.AX, which closed 6.8% after posting higher profit for the half-year.

Biotech giant CSL CSL.AX added 0.7% after a profit jump, driving the healthcare .AXHJ sub-index up 0.6%.

Rare earths explorer Lynas LYC.AX said its Malaysian plant got its operating license renewed.

Building materials maker James Hardie Industries JHX.AX closed 4.1% lower after slashing its annual profit forecast for a third time.

Casino operator Star Entertainment SGR.AXextended losses and fell to yet another record low, a day after it had flagged an up to $1.1 bln hit to earnings.

Online furniture retailer Temple & Webster TPW.AX saw its worst day in over five years after announcing weak first half results.

Financials .AXFJ, technology stocks .AXIJ and real estate stocks .AXRE added between 0.2% and 1.3%. Energy .AXEJ and miners .AXMM dragged on the benchmark, hurt by weaker commodity prices.

Meanwhile, Woodside Energy WDS.AXsaid it expects a $4.4 billion indicative depreciation expense in 2023. Shares fell 1.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended the day almost flat at 12,074.47 points.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

