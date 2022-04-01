Australian shares end flat, post third straight weekly gain

By Jaskiran Singh

April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed unchanged on Friday as technology and financial stocks offset gains in miners amid caution over the Ukraine crisis and inflationary pressures, with the benchmark index posting its third straight weekly gain.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended the choppy session 0.08% lower at 7,493.8. For the week, the index added 1.2%.

Global sentiment was subdued on recession worries as the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept oil prices elevated, which further buttressed the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates aggressively to check soaring prices. MKTS/GLOB

Australian financial sub-index .AXFJ ended 0.7% lower. However, it recorded the fourth straight week of gains, while the so-called "Big Four" banks posted losses for the day.

"Interest-rate hikes are going to positively impact financial companies. However, there might be some restriction in terms of lending volumes. But I believe that after two years of the pandemic, people are looking to buy assets," said Kunal Sawhney, CEO Kalkine Group.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ dropped 0.9%, tracking overnight losses on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Index majors ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX shed 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

The mining sub-index emerged as the sole gainer on the benchmark, rising 1.7%, and climbing for the second straight week as iron ore prices jumped. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added 1%-1.9%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ ended 1.2% higher after dropping 0.5% through the day, following the lead of oil prices tip-towing on meeting of oil consuming nations. O/R

Oil majors Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX gained 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.2% lower at 12,089.4 points, but added 0.3% for the week.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.