Australian shares end flat as gold, energy stocks weigh

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed unchanged on Tuesday as gains in tech stocks were countered by declines among gold and energy sectors due to a fall in commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended up 0.03% at 7,443.4.

The gold sub-index .AXGD was down 0.8%, tracking lower gold prices after an uptick in U.S. dollar and bond yields. GOL/

Regis Resources RRL.AX led losses on the sub-index after falling as much as 7% after its September-quarter gold production and sales missed analysts' estimates.

The energy sub-index .AXEJ fell 0.5%, with Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX and Oil Search leading losses on the index, sliding 4.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Dalian coking coal and coke futures moved in and out of positive territory after top consumer China said it would tame surging prices of coal amid tight supply in the region.

Besides, concerns loomed that the approaching La Niña pattern that usually delivers harsh winters could further worsen Asia's energy crisis, said Hina Chowdhary, Director of Research, Kalkine Group.

Tech stocks .AXIJ rose 1.3% with gains led by Codan CDA.AX and Megaport MP1.AX jumping 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively while buy-now-pay-later heavyweight Afterpay APT.AX was up 3.3%.

"Investors are expected to assess how tech firms are mitigating labour shortages, supply bottlenecks and inflationary pressures to sustain growth," she added.

Tech stocks took cues from Wall Street, where Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight. .N

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 13,075.41, with consumer and healthcare stocks leading losses on the index.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

