Australian shares end flat as financials counter gains in miners

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Wednesday as bleak performances by financials and healthcare sectors partially offset a jump in miners, while investors assessed data that showed New Zealand's fourth-quarter inflation came within expectations.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended subdued at 7,519.20 points.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM closed 1.6% higher, their biggest daily gain since Dec. 15, as the sector continued to recover from a sell-off earlier this month.

"The ASX200's mining sector could stage a recovery here as its heavyweights have been in oversold and correction territory from their December highs," said Jessica Amir, market strategist at online trading platform moomoo.

Lithium stocks led gains in the sub-index, with Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX jumping 5.8% after the miner cut its full-year capital expenditure forecast.

Among other lithium miners, IGO IGO.AX and Liontown Resources LTR.AX climbed 3.3% each.

Cost-cutting measures by lithium miners to bolster profit at a time when prices of the white metal are under pressure helped boost their stocks this week, Amir said.

The energy sub-index .AXEJ ended flat, with shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX losing 0.4% as the top independent gas producer's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimate.

Financials .AXFJ lost 0.4%, snapping a four-day win rally. The "Big Four" banks lost between 0.1% and 0.8%.

Technology firms .AXIJ snapped a three-day rally, dropping 1.2% to post their biggest fall in three weeks, while healthcare .AXHJ declined 0.8%.

Australian gold stocks .AXGD surged 2.7% to their biggest daily rise since Dec. 14, 2023.

Northern Star Resources NST.AX ended 6% higher after the gold miner forecast a jump in its half-yearly earnings.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.5% to finish at 11,856.610 points.

Data showed consumer inflation was in line with expectations in the fourth quarter, tracking towards the central bank's target range, even as domestic inflation remained high.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao and Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

