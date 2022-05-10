Australian shares end at three-month low as growth fears sap risk appetite

By Upasana Singh

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday closed at their lowest in more than three months, as caution around interest-rate hikes, global economic growth, and the impact of tightened lockdowns in China triggered a broad-based sell-off in equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1% lower at 7,051.20, its lowest since Jan. 31, and a third straight losing session.

All major sub-indexes on the local bourse declined.

"It feels to me that the (Australian) market is getting close to a bottom," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

The metals and mining index .AXMM hit an over four-month low, slumping 2.7% on weak iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX dropped between 2.6% and 3.6%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slid 2.1% to their lowest in more than a month after crude prices tumbled due to COVID-19 lockdowns in top oil importer China and concerns over global demand outlook. O/R

Although oil prices have been falling in the last couple of days, "it is still looking strong, which indicates ... that this is more of a correction," Smoling added.

Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were down for a fourth straight day, shedding 0.4%, and touched an eight-week low.

Two of the country's "Big Four" banks declined about 0.9%, while National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac Banking WBC.AX rose about 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD also retreated 3.1%, touching their lowest since Feb. 14, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX down 3.6% each.

Separately, a survey showed Australia's business conditions rose strongly in April as hard-hit services recovered from the lagged effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 1.3% to finish at 11,229.45.

