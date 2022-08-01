Australian shares end at seven-week high ahead of RBA meeting

By Archishma Iyer

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a seven-week high on Monday, with energy and mining stocks leading gains ahead of a much-expected rate hike from the central bank this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.7% higher to record their fifth straight session of gains. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a third consecutive half-point interest rate hike in its meeting on Tuesday in a bid to temper soaring inflation, according to a Reuters poll.

"There may be not much of a reaction tomorrow after the cash rate decision," said Henry Jennings, director of equity sales at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"It should not be a massive factor unless the commentary changes track."

Energy stocks jumped about 2% to hit their highest level in about a month, even as oil prices fell in Asian trade due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, the world's largest crude oil importer. O/R

Index majors such as Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were up 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM edged 0.8% higher, as hopes for an increased infrastructure spending and prospects of bailout to help the troubled property sector in China soothed investor sentiment. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX jumped 0.6% and 1%, respectively. IRONORE/

Lithium miners Lake Resources LKE.AX and Allkem Ltd AKE.AX jumped 3.1% and 4.7%

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ flitted in a narrow range through the session before closing 0.2% higher, even as three of the "Big Four" banks settled lower between 0.2% and 1%.

The domestic technology index .AXIJ shed early gains to be the only major laggard in the benchmark, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX falling about 0.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

In corporate news, United Malt UMG.AX plunged nearly 17.5% after the commercial maltster cut annual core income forecast due to increased production costs and supply chain constraints in its North American processing segment.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.3% to finish the session at 11,525.9 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.