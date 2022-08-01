WDS

Australian shares end at seven-week high ahead of RBA meeting

Contributor
Archishma Iyer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares closed at a seven-week high on Monday, with energy and mining stocks leading gains ahead of a much-expected rate hike from the central bank this week.

By Archishma Iyer

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a seven-week high on Monday, with energy and mining stocks leading gains ahead of a much-expected rate hike from the central bank this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.7% higher to record their fifth straight session of gains. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a third consecutive half-point interest rate hike in its meeting on Tuesday in a bid to temper soaring inflation, according to a Reuters poll.

"There may be not much of a reaction tomorrow after the cash rate decision," said Henry Jennings, director of equity sales at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"It should not be a massive factor unless the commentary changes track."

Energy stocks jumped about 2% to hit their highest level in about a month, even as oil prices fell in Asian trade due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, the world's largest crude oil importer. O/R

Index majors such as Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were up 2.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM edged 0.8% higher, as hopes for an increased infrastructure spending and prospects of bailout to help the troubled property sector in China soothed investor sentiment. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX jumped 0.6% and 1%, respectively. IRONORE/

Lithium miners Lake Resources LKE.AX and Allkem Ltd AKE.AX jumped 3.1% and 4.7%

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ flitted in a narrow range through the session before closing 0.2% higher, even as three of the "Big Four" banks settled lower between 0.2% and 1%.

The domestic technology index .AXIJ shed early gains to be the only major laggard in the benchmark, with Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX falling about 0.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

In corporate news, United Malt UMG.AX plunged nearly 17.5% after the commercial maltster cut annual core income forecast due to increased production costs and supply chain constraints in its North American processing segment.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.3% to finish the session at 11,525.9 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDS RIO BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More