Australian shares end at record high on retail sales boost; US inflation data on tap

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a record high on Thursday as a rebound in local retail sales boosted sentiment, with investor focus now shifting to the U.S. inflation data for possible clues on the Federal Reserve's rate cut trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.5% higher at 7,698.7 points. The benchmark also logged its fourth straight monthly gain, rising 0.2%.

Australian retail sales rebounded in January after a slump the previous month, even as annual growth in spending was subdued amid high interest rates and costs of living.

Attention now shifts to the U.S. January personal consumption expenditures price index - the Fed's favoured measure of inflation - due at 1330 GMT. Markets price about a 20% chance of rate easing in May, and have pushed out the likely timing of a cut to June. [FEDWATCH]

In Sydney, real estate stocks .AXRE rose 1.7%, with Charter Hall Group CHC.AX and Goodman Group GMG.AX jumping 2.4% and 3.8%, respectively. The index logged its fourth straight monthly gain.

"Despite U.S. Fed rate cuts being pushed back, local pundits continue to expect Reserve Bank of Australia to fast track rate cuts and that is helping real estate stocks," Mathan Somasundaram, CEO at Deep Data Analytics said.

Miners .AXMM edged 0.2% higher on the day but posted their second consecutive month of losses, while the energy sector .AXEJ rose 0.3% but snapped two straight months of gains.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 1.5% but posted second straight monthly loss. Banks .AXFJ rose 0.2% and logged gains for the fourth consecutive month.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX jumped 8.3% as its half-year profits beat consensus estimates.

Diversified miner South32 S32.AX jumped 4.6%, after the company announced the divestment of its flagship Illawarra metallurgical coal project in New South Wales for $1.65 billion.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,741.47 on the day, snapping three straight months of gains.

