Australian shares end at near 2-month low, strong forecast lifts Westpac

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at their lowest in nearly two months on Monday, as Shanghai's tightening COVID-19 curbs sparked worries about economic growth and a possible recession, while Westpac Banking jumped on an upbeat outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.2% lower at 7,120.60, marking a second straight session of losses.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 2% to 11,381.70, its lowest since Aug. 12, 2020.

Shanghai was tightening a city-wide COVID-19 lockdown imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late-May an ordeal that China's capital Beijing was desperate to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.

Investors also remained concerned about aggressive policy tightening by global central banks, with a focus on U.S. consumer prices data on May 11 to gauge further actions on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

"I think (Philip) Lowe (the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia) will only go by 25bps (basis points) at a time and we will get another rate rise in June, but the wage number will be all important," Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said

Among individual shares and stocks, Westpac Banking WBC.AX gained 3.2% in its best day since March 10 after the country's third-largest bank beat first-half earnings estimates and forecast lower expenses in the second half of the year.

The metals and mining index .AXMM slipped 2.5%, to their lowest level since March 17 on a slide in iron ore prices. IRONORE/

With China being the biggest customer to Australia, more lockdowns and a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is not great news, Jennings said.

The mining trio BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX dropped between 1.3% and 5.8%.

Financials .AXFJ shed 0.3%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX falling 2.7%, while two of the "Big Four" banks capped losses to rise about 0.2%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ added 0.5%. Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

