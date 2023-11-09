Australian shares end at 3-week high on boosts from banks, miners

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished at a three-week high on Thursday led by mining and financial stocks, while investors awaited U.S. jobless claims data and a speech by the Federal Reserve chair.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,014.900, its highest closing level since Oct. 18. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting U.S. weekly jobless claims data as well as remarks from Fed chair Jerome Powell for more clarity on monetary policy, after the Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this week left room open on whether more tightening would be required.

"The Fed stands ready to tighten policy if appropriate," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.

"With monetary policy restrictive, we expect the easing trends in inflation and hiring will continue and thus believe the Fed has finished raising rates in this tightening cycle."

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ led gains, jumping 0.5%, their highest close since Oct. 18, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX advancing 1.4%.

However, the National Australia Bank NAB.AX fell 0.8%, erasing earlier gains, as the country's top business lender's annual cash profit missed analyst estimates.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM jumped 0.4% as iron ore prices hit a 16-month high on hopes of support for China's property sector. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.6%, each. IRONEORE/

Bucking the trend, technology stocks fell 4.8%, snapping a six-day rally. Shares of Xero XRO.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX fell 12.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.91%, with heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX losing 1.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended up 0.4% at 11,197.66.

Fonterra FCG.NZ, the world's largest dairy exporter said it anticipated a challenging operating environment for global dairy markets in fiscal 2024, but added that medium-term outlook for its New Zealand dairy market remained positive. Shares ended 1.9% higher.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

