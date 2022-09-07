Australian shares end at 2-month low as rate-hike fears loom

By Himanshi Akhand

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a near two-month low on Wednesday, as traders assessed that strong domestic economic data and U.S. non-manufacturing reading could prompt central banks to further tighten their monetary stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.4% weaker at 6,729.30, its lowest closing level since July 19. The benchmark dropped 0.4% on Tuesday.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gross domestic product rose 0.9% in the second quarter, in line with forecasts.

While that reinforced views the economy was not in recession, it also added to expectations the central bank would not be slowing the pace of interest rate hikes any time soon.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday raised its cash rate 50 basis points to a seven-year high of 2.35% and markets are leaning toward another half-point hike in October. 0#RBAWATCH

Data showed that U.S. services industry also picked up in August for the second straight month, reinforcing bets for rate hikes.

"The market sentiment at the moment is bleak. Although the effects of rate hikes are yet to be felt, markets are already factoring in a recessionary situation," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

"ASX 200 is exhibiting no signs of returning to the 7,000 level in the near term. This dull saga could continue for a longer-than-expected period," he added.

Australian banking stocks .AXFJ fell 2% to their lowest level in nearly two months and led losses on the benchmark. The "big four" banks declined between 1.4% and 3.1%.

Mining shares .AXMM tracked weak iron ore and base metal prices to slide 2.1%. IRONORE/MET/L

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 1.5% and 2.7%.

Energy shares .AXEJ slumped 2.9% after oil prices fell to a seven-month low on demand fears. Gold stocks .AXGD retreated 1.8% on weaker bullion prices. O/RGOL/

Technology .AXIJ and healthcare stocks .AXHJ were the only gainers on the benchmark, rising 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to finish the session at 11,548.30.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.