Australian shares end at 1-week low as global equity sell-off weighs

By Upasana Singh

March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a one-week low on Monday, as a global equity sell-off due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis dragged financials and technology stocks and outweighed sharp gains in the energy and mining sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1% lower at 7,038.60 to mark a second straight session of loss.

Fears of a U.S. and European ban on Russian oil triggered a sharp rise in crude prices to their highest since 2008, raising worries of higher global inflation and a complicated policy landscape for central banks.

Financials .AXFJ slumped 1.6% in their fourth straight day of losses, touching their lowest level since Jan. 27.

"European and EM (emerging markets) banks are facing elevated economic risk and that will weigh on banks globally," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

The country's three largest lenders dropped between 1.2% and 2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX closed flat.

The technology sub-index .AXIJ slipped 4.7%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX leading the declines with a 10.3% plunge.

The sharp losses more than countered gains stemming from firmer commodity prices.

The Australian metals and mining sub-index .AXMM up by 1.4%. Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX added 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively. IRONORE/

Domestic energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 5.3% and hit a two-year high. O/R

Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX surged 9.5% and 5.3%, respectively.

Firm bullion prices lifted gold stocks .AXGD by 5.4%, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gaining 6.1% and 5.2%. GOL/

Among individual shares, Qantas QAN.AX slid 7.9%.

Power producer AGL Energy AGL.AX fell 1.8% after it rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell slightly after it was fined by Australian authorities for breaching the country's continuous disclosure laws.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.9% to 11,913.27.

Dairy firm a2 Milk ATM.NZ dropped 2.2%, while Air New Zealand AIR.NZ lost 3.6%.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

