News & Insights

US Markets
NEM

Australian shares edge up as mining gains offset banking losses

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

May 15, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

By Ayushman Ojha

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled slightly higher on Monday, as losses in financials and tech stocks were offset by gains in gold and mining stocks, while Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rose on backing a A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion) takeover offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to close at 7,267.1 points. The benchmark rose 0.5% last week.

Newcrest climbed 1.5% after the gold miner said it recommended its shareholders vote in favour of Newmont Corp's NEM.Noffer at a meeting expected to be held in September or October.

The merger is set to be the third-largest deal ever involving an Australian company and the third-largest globally in 2023. The gold sub-index .AXGD closed 2.5% higher.

Miners .AXMM ended 0.8% higher, with BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gaining 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Major indexes on Wall Street slipped on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped last month on worries that political haggling over raising the borrowing cap could trigger a recession. .N

Jitters triggered by the uncertainty over lifting the U.S. debt ceiling and the return of bank sector woes persisted among investors globally.

"I guess there is trepidation after a lot of macro information last week and we still have the debt ceiling coming up. So, the market is going to be pretty choppy this week until we get a bit more clarity on macro issues," said Brad Smoling, an analyst at Smoling Stockbroking.

Heavyweight financials sub-index .AXFJ dropped 0.8% with ANZ Group ANZ.AX tumbling 4%, its biggest percentage drop since last November.

Among individual stocks, InvoCare Ltd IVC.AX shares jumped 12.1% after it revealed a higher A$1.86 billion ($1.26 billion) offer from global private equity firm TPG.

Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX said it will acquire Israel-based online gaming solutions provider NeoGames SA NGMS.O for about $1 billion to improve its foothold in the real-money gaming (RMG) space. Shares rose 2.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 remained flat, to close at 11,938.84 points.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM
BHP
ALL
NGMS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.