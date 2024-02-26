Australian shares edge lower as investors focus on inflation data

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday as investors braced for local and U.S. inflation data due later this week, while grocer Coles Group rose more than 6% on better-than-expected interim profits.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,624.2 by 2354 GMT, dragged down by losses in gold and mining stocks. The benchmark ended up 0.1% on Monday.

Markets were awaiting inflation data from the United States and Australia for interest rate clues, with any upside risks expected to challenge future rate-cut expectations.

In New Zealand, the central bank is scheduled to deliver its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll forecasting the cash rate to remain unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.50%.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD declined 2.3% to hit a four-month low after bullion prices closed lower overnight. GOL/

Australia-listed shares of Newmont Corp NEM.AX fell 3.2% and were among the top losers on the benchmark index. Evolution Mining EVN.AX slid 2.5%.

Miners .AXMM fell 1.5%, hitting the lowest level since Oct. 25, after iron ore prices closed lower overnight due to higher stock levels in China and concerns about slower construction activity. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX shed 1.3%, while BHP Group BHP.AX was down 0.9%.

Real estate .AXRE and healthcare .AXHJ stocks dropped 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.6%, tracking gains in oil prices amid possible shipping disruptions. O/R

Shares of top oil and gas explorer Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 1.4%. The company's full-year profit declined as a result of lower realised prices for its products, but beat market expectations. Sector major Santos STO.AX climbed 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Coles Group COL.AX rose more than 6%. Australia's second-biggest grocer reported a decline in half-yearly profit, but managed to beat consensus forecasts.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,668.8.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

