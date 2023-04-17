Australian shares edge lower as gold and energy stocks drag

April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Tuesday, dragged down by gold and energy stocks ahead of a slew of production results, while market participants awaited minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,355.5 by 0038 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

Chinese data on retail sales, industrial output and gross domestic product are due later in the day, and analysts see the risks are for an upside surprise given recent strength in trade. MKTS/GLOB

Investors were also awaiting minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's April meeting where it left the cash rate unchanged, for clues about further interest rate hikes.

In Australia, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.7% and were the biggest laggards, after bullion prices slipped below the key $2,000 level on Monday. GOL/

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 1.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ declined 1.5%, with sector majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside WDS.AX down more than 1.5% each.

Financials .AXFJ also fell, with three of the "big four" banks down between 0.3% and 0.2%.

Miners .AXMM rose 0.2%, with iron ore behemoth Rio Tinto RIO.AX up 0.1%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ also gained 0.1%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rising nearly 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,884.83.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.