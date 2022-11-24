Australian shares edge higher on tech, banking boost

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Friday as financial and technology stocks outweighed weakness in commodities, with investors continuing to cheer the Federal Reserve's rate stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,248.5 by 0005 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.

Global investors remained upbeat on the fact that several U.S. central bank's officials hinted at slower rate hikes going forward, although there was no clear indication on whether there will be a pause in rate increases. MKTS/GLOB

Australian technology shares .AXIJ led gains, rising about 0.9%, and were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain. Accounting software provider Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX added 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

The financial sector .AXFJ firmed 0.3%, with the country's largest banks trading rising up to 0.3%.

However, the energy index .AXEJ led declines among resources, falling about 1.2% on lower Brent crude prices, as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slipped 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

The heavyweight mining index .AXMM slid 0.8% despite a rebound in iron ore prices in top-steel producer China. The sector was set for its fourth consecutive weekly decline. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX dropped 0.1% and 0.6%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,351.9.

Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ said that it would implement its new capital structure, intended to make it easier for new farmers to join the co-operative, in late March next year. Its shares, however, fell about 0.4%.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

