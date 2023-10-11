News & Insights

Commodities
BHP

Australian shares edge higher on mining boost, Fed in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 11, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

By Shivangi Lahiri

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark logging its fifth straight session of gains, buoyed by domestic mining stocks on strong commodity prices, while risk appetite improved on the expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve steering away from rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.7% higher to 7,088.4 points, logging a three-week high.

Interest rate jitters among market participants eased as further remarks from the Fed's top official on Tuesday indicated the central bank may not resort to increasing borrowing costs further and that the policy in place was sufficiently restrictive.

Meanwhile, higher interest rates are working in Australia to cool demand and slow inflation, according to statements from a top central banker.

Local miners .AXMM climbed 1% marking their highest since Sept. 21 with BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metal FMG.AX each advancing between 1% and 1.7%.

The sub-index tracked rising metal and iron ore prices on hopes of renewed demand from China, the country's largest trading partner. MET/LIRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ followed suit and jumped 0.4% with National Australia Bank NAB.AX and ANZ Group ANZ.AX gaining 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Bank of Queensland BOQ.AX marked its biggest percentage drop in four months, losing nearly 7.5%, after the lender declared a dividend cut on subdued annual profits.

"If rates stay on hold, (it) takes a lot of pressure off banks and gives people more confidence to hold the banks," said Brad Smoling, Managing Director of Smoling Stockbroking.

Smoling also added that he sees the equity market "rallying" in the fourth quarter of the year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.7%, tracking gains in oil prices over possible supply disruptions pertaining to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX advanced over 0.6%, each.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1%, touching a two-week high.

Channel Infrastructure NZ CHI.NZ and Contact Energy CEN.NZ topped gains on the benchmark adding 2.0%, each.

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
CHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.