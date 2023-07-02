News & Insights

Australian shares edge higher on gold, mining boost; RBA meeting in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 02, 2023 — 09:14 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced on Monday led by gold and mining stocks, although investors exercised caution ahead of the central bank's July policy meeting amid stubbornly high inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7211.3 by 0014 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to hike interest rate by 25 basis point to 4.35%, though a Reuters poll of economists showed the decision to hike or hold was on a knife's edge.

Inflation in Australia has been reeling well above RBA's set target range of 2%-3%, highlighting a requirement for further monetary policy tightening.

Gold stocks .AXGD advanced 2.14%, buoyed by a rise in bullion prices. GOL/

The country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumped 2.2%, marking its best day in more than four weeks.

Musgrave Minerals MGV.AX advanced 15.8% after the gold miner revealed bigger rival Ramelius Resources RMS.AX made an off-market offer to acquire the company for A$201 million ($133.91 million).

Local miners .AXMM followed suit to add 0.8%, with mining trio BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gaining between 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

NRW Holdings NWH.AX jumped as much as 2.8% after signing a A$973 million contract to design and construct the processing plant facilities at Northern Star Resources' NST.AX KCGM growth project.

Separately, United Malt UMG.AX surged 9.1% in its best session in nearly 14 weeks after the malster agreed to a $1 billion takeover offer from Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo.

Bucking the trend, banking stocks .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, snapping a four-day rally.

Financial conglomerate Macquarie MQG.AX gave up 0.1% to mark its worst day since June 26.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.1% to 11907.75.

($1 = 1.5020 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

