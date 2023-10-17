News & Insights

WDS

Australian shares edge higher on commodity boost; RBA flags persistent inflation

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 17, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in commodity stocks, while the country's central bank governor said there were signs that inflation might be difficult to suppress.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,068.2 by 2340 GMT after a 0.4% gain on Monday, with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said the domestic economy was in a "challenging" situation with consumption slowing but inflation still elevated, and monetary policy was on a narrow path to balance these forces.

Minutes of the RBA's Oct. 3 policy meeting released on Tuesday showed that the central bank considered raising rates, but judged there was not enough new information to warrant a move, though more would be available for its November meeting.

The September unemployment report due on Thursday is expected to play a key role in the RBA's monetary policy decision next month.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.6% as oil prices edged higher ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. O/E

Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 0.5% even though the country's top independent oil and gas explorer its production forecast range and cut its capital expenditure outlook for fiscal 2023 after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM rose 0.2% after Dalian iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday as traders remained optimistic about the near-term demand outlook. IRONORE/

Shares of BHP Group BHP.AX climbed as much as 0.6% even after the mining giant posted a near 4% drop in first-quarter iron ore output. The company also announced the sale of two Queensland coal mines to Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX.

Gold stocks .AXGD gained 0.7% as the Middle East conflict buoys the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Tech stocks .AXIJ and financials .AXFJ fell marginally.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,195.4.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS
BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.