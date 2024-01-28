Australian shares edge higher; Fed meeting in focus

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally on Monday, with the gains in energy and financials stocks outweighing the miners' losses, while investors looked out for clues on interest rate policy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.1% at 7,565.30 by 0044 GMT. The benchmark gained 1.8% last week.

Data showed last week that U.S. prices rose moderately in December, keeping the annual increase in inflation below 3% for a third straight month, which could allow the Fed to start cutting interest rates this year.

The U.S. central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at the current 5.25%-5.50% range when it meets later this week.

In Sydney, financial stocks .AXFJ rose as much as 0.6% to their highest level since May 2017. The "Big Four" banks added between 0.6% and 0.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed more than 2%, as oil prices jumped 1% on fuel supply concerns after a missile struck a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker in the Red Sea. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM fell 0.9%, with sector major BHP Group BHP.AX losing 1.6%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell as much as 1.9%.

Top grocer Woolworths WOW.AX forecast a non-cash impairment of NZ$1.6 billion ($974.40 million) in its 2024 interim results, as its New Zealand business faces challenges. Its shares were last down 0.5%.

Bapcor BAP.AX rose as much as 6.6% and was the top gainer in the benchmark index after the automotive parts provider forecasted higher half-year revenue.

Meanwhile, Gold Road Resources GOR.AX slipped 14% and was the top laggard in the benchmark index, after the gold miner posted a sequential drop in quarterly gold production.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.5% to 11,932.34.

