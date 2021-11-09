Australian shares edge higher but inflation fears nag

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gold stocks and financials, though lower metal prices weighed on the heavyweight mining sector, while an overnight drop in Wall Street amid inflationary risks further dampened risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.23% at 7,451.40, as of 0010 GMT.

Financial stocks .AXFJ, which were the top boost in the benchmark index, rose as much as 1.2%. National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX led the gains with a 2.9% jump, followed by Janus Henderson Group PLC JHG.AX climbing 1.7%.

Top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX jumped between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Australian gold stocks .AXGD gained up to 1.06%, as bullion climbed to the highest level since early September after U.S. inflation worries lifted its safe-haven appeal. GOL/

Gold explorer Resolute Mining Ltd RSG.AX climbed 4.65% while Alkane Resources Ltd ALK.AX advanced 3.23​%.

Among the laggards, heavyweight mining sector .AXMM fell 1.4%, followed by Perenti Global Ltd PRN.AX and ioneer Ltd INR.AX losing 3.55% and 5.1%, respectively.

Overnight, copper prices retreated on deepening debt crisis in China's property sector, while iron ore futures fell 1%. MET/LIRONORE/

Global miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX shed as much as 2% each as iron ore futures trade near a 12-month low.

Technology stocks .AXIJ dropped 1% with Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX losing 3.98%, followed by a 2.21% drop in Afterpay Ltd APT.AX shares.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 edged 0.7% lower to 13,000.99, marking its worst intraday drop in five weeks.

Payments platform Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ fell 19% after the company reported a lower-than-expected total procession volume growth.

