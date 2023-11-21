News & Insights

EVN

Australian shares edge higher as mining and gold stocks advance

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 21, 2023 — 07:58 pm EST

Written by Shivangi Lahiri for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in mining and gold stocks, while investors digested Federal Reserve minutes that showed the U.S. central bank was likely to maintain a restrictive stance for some time.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,085.00 by 0021 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting showed that the central bank would proceed "carefully" and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered.

On Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said inflation would remain a crucial challenge over the next one to two years.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD led gains with a 1.5% rise after bullion prices climbed overnight on expectation that U.S. interest rates had peaked. GOL/

Sector majors Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX rose 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM climbed 0.6% on the back of strong underlying commodity prices. IRONORE/MET/L

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX advanced 1.1%, 0.7% and 0.9% respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.4%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Santos forecast a fall in 2024 output, as its Bayu-Undan gas field's life comes to an end and production from the West Australian offshore field declines.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 1.2% after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight. Xero XRO.AX shed 2.1%, while Life360's Australian shares 360.AX dropped 6.5%, making them the top loser on the sub-index.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.1% after early losses, with the "Big Four" banks trading higher in a range of 0.1% to 0.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,130.76. Shares of EBOS Group EBO.NZ dropped as much as 7.4% after the Australasian pharmaceutical distributor shelved a $2.44 billion deal to buy Australian vet chain Greencross.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVN
BHP
RIO
WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.