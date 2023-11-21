Australian shares edge higher as mining and gold stocks advance

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in mining and gold stocks, while investors digested Federal Reserve minutes that showed the U.S. central bank was likely to maintain a restrictive stance for some time.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,085.00 by 0021 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting showed that the central bank would proceed "carefully" and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered.

On Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said inflation would remain a crucial challenge over the next one to two years.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD led gains with a 1.5% rise after bullion prices climbed overnight on expectation that U.S. interest rates had peaked. GOL/

Sector majors Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX rose 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM climbed 0.6% on the back of strong underlying commodity prices. IRONORE/MET/L

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX advanced 1.1%, 0.7% and 0.9% respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.4%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Santos forecast a fall in 2024 output, as its Bayu-Undan gas field's life comes to an end and production from the West Australian offshore field declines.

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 1.2% after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight. Xero XRO.AX shed 2.1%, while Life360's Australian shares 360.AX dropped 6.5%, making them the top loser on the sub-index.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.1% after early losses, with the "Big Four" banks trading higher in a range of 0.1% to 0.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,130.76. Shares of EBOS Group EBO.NZ dropped as much as 7.4% after the Australasian pharmaceutical distributor shelved a $2.44 billion deal to buy Australian vet chain Greencross.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

