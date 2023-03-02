Australian shares edge higher as miners and banks advance

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by gains in miners and financials, as signals of a measured interest rate approach from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and prospects of an economic recovery in China lifted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO advanced 0.3% to 7,272.1 by 0040 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Thursday.

Commenting on his preferred path of interest rate hikes in the United States, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favoured a "slow and steady" approach with quarter-point increases for now as the appropriate course of action, giving investors hopes for a slowdown in rate hikes.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, data released on Wednesday showed, indicating that the economy is on a path to recovery after it lifted strict COVID restrictions in December.

Market sentiment was also boosted by the lifting of production curbs in key Chinese steelmaking hubs Handan and Tangshan.

Investors in Australia are now awaiting a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting scheduled next week, where the central bank is expected to increase rates again by 25 basis points to 3.60%, according to a Reuters poll.

Financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.2%, with all the "big four" banks posting gains. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rose 0.4%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers higher, climbing 0.6%. Block Inc's ASX-listed shares SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX jumped 4.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.6% to 11,831.02.

