Australian shares edge higher amid fresh hurdles for US debt ceiling deal

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher in thin trading on Tuesday, led by mining stocks, even as a handful of Republican lawmakers in the United states said they would oppose a deal to raise the debt ceiling, signalling more hurdles ahead.

Although expected, the opposition illustrates the hurdles that Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy will have to overcome to see the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate pass the package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,217.4 by 0049 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.9% higher on Monday.

Public holidays in the United States, UK and Germany made for "a very quiet night as far as market moves are concerned", said analysts at NAB.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM led gains with a 0.2% rise. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained as much as 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ edged 0.1% higher, with Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX advancing about 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. The remaining two of the so-called "big four" banks lost between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ lost as much as 0.5%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX declining 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Sayona Mining SYA.AX fell as much as 14.3% and was the biggest loser on the benchmark index, as the lithium producer resumed trading after completing a A$200 million placement.

Flagship carrier Qantas Airways QAN.AX forecast a higher capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2024 as it aims to renew its fleet. Its shares were last up 0.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,935.65.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

