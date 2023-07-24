Australian shares edge down as drag in miners offsets energy rally

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled marginally down on Monday as a drag in mining and gold stocks offset the sharp gain in energy stocks reflecting rising oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7306.4 points by the close of trading.

The inflation reading, released on Tuesday, could play a key role in the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy decision next month.

"I think the Aussie share market is positioning itself not only for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan but also embracing potential volatilities from China’s Politoburo meeting this Friday," said Glenn Yin, head of research at AETOS Capital Group.

Among indexes, energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 2.2% to hit a six-month high on strong underlying oil prices.

Oil prices eased after a near-2% jump on Friday amid growing evidence of supply shortages in the coming months. O/R

"Oil prices have gained significantly over the last five days, which is why the energy sector is seeing a boost today. The materials sector is under pressure, with lithium miners falling," said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro AUS Capital.

Oil and gas majors, Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Real estate stocks .AXRE added 0.9% while technology stocks fell 0.1%.

Miners .AXMM emerged as the top drag on the benchmark index, falling 1.7%, hitting its lowest in almost two weeks.

Shares of mining behemoths, BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell 1.3%, 1.5% and 1.2% respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.2% on the benchmark index as prices remained little changed on Monday amid cautious trading before a week when the U.S. central bank could signal a pause in interest rate hikes from July. GOL/'

Shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX fall 1.0% and 0.6% respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to finish the session at 12,018.2 points.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

