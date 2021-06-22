Australian shares ease after best day in 4 months, energy stocks top losers

June 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday after posting their best session in nearly four months, as gold and energy stocks lost ground after underlying commodity prices fell overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO declined 0.5% to 7,303.20 by 1259 GMT, retreating after Tuesday's 1.5% jump.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed 1.5% as crude oil prices fell overnight following a discussion by OPEC+ countries to raise production. O/R

Sector heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside petroleum WPL.AX were the biggest drags on the sub-index, falling 2.4% and 1.5% respectively.

Ampol ALD.AX and Viva Energy VEA.AX were trading in negative territory even though the Australian parliament approved plans to pay them A$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) to keep their struggling oil refineries open.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 0.5%, with bullion prices falling overnight as traders awaited more clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding its monetary policy after the central bank struck a hawkish tone last week. GOL/

Sector heavyweight Northern Star Resources NST.AX slipped 0.5%, while Ramelius Resources RMS.AX fell 3.2% and was the second-biggest loser on the sub-index.

Financial stocks .AXFJ were down 0.74%, with the 'big four' banks losing between 0.9% and 1.1%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ advanced 0.8%, led by a 1.3% gain in Afterpay Ltd APT.AX and a 0.7% rise in Appen APX.AX.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.29% at 28,968.43.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.25% at 12,565.51.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.