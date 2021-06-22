Australian shares ease after best day in 4 months, energy stocks top losers

Australian shares slipped on Wednesday after posting their best session in nearly four months, as gold and energy stocks lost ground after underlying commodity prices fell overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO declined 0.5% to 7,303.20 by 1259 GMT, retreating after Tuesday's 1.5% jump.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed 1.5% as crude oil prices fell overnight following a discussion by OPEC+ countries to raise production. O/R

Sector heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside petroleum WPL.AX were the biggest drags on the sub-index, falling 2.4% and 1.5% respectively.

Ampol ALD.AX and Viva Energy VEA.AX were trading in negative territory even though the Australian parliament approved plans to pay them A$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) to keep their struggling oil refineries open.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 0.5%, with bullion prices falling overnight as traders awaited more clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding its monetary policy after the central bank struck a hawkish tone last week. GOL/

Sector heavyweight Northern Star Resources NST.AX slipped 0.5%, while Ramelius Resources RMS.AX fell 3.2% and was the second-biggest loser on the sub-index.

Financial stocks .AXFJ were down 0.74%, with the 'big four' banks losing between 0.9% and 1.1%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ advanced 0.8%, led by a 1.3% gain in Afterpay Ltd APT.AX and a 0.7% rise in Appen APX.AX.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.29% at 28,968.43.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.25% at 12,565.51.

