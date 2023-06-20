Australian shares ease after 7-day rally as commodity stocks drag

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased on Wednesday after seven days of gains, as commodity stocks lost ground on concerns about China demand, while investors globally weighed the U.S. rate outlook ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell about 0.2% to 7,345 by 0050 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.9% higher on Tuesday.

Concerns about China's uneven economic recovery grew after the country cut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with a smaller-than-expected 10-basis point reduction in the five-year LPR.

Market participants are now awaiting Powell's testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives' Financial Affairs Committee later in the day for further policy cues.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD led the laggards for the day, dropping about 2%, as bullion prices eased on account of a firmer dollar. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 2% and 2.4%, respectively. GOL/

Miners followed suit, slipping 1.4%, as iron ore prices fell in top steel producer China. Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell in the range of 0.9% to 1.9%. IRONORE/

Among individual stocks, TPG Telecom TPG.AX fell as much as 10.8% to become the top loser on the benchmark and was poised for its worst day since Aug. 19, 2022.

The drop came after the telecom company said the Australian Competition Tribunal had upheld a decision to block a network sharing agreement with wireless internet firm Telstra Group TLS.AX.

On the bright side, technology .AXIJ and healthcare .AXHJ stocks rose about 0.8% each.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was almost flat at 11,787 points.

