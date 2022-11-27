Australian shares drop on commodity weakness, China COVID woes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Monday as commodity stocks led losses, with investors remaining cautious of China's aggressive reaction to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6% to 7,219.20 by 2347 GMT, on track to snap a four-day rally.

The Chinese government on Sunday imposed stricter COVID-19 restrictions over increasing cases, causing a civil unrest in Shanghai and leaving investors worried about demand.

"Chinese near-term outlook continues to be a concern with COVID-19 cases reaching record numbers," analysts at National Australia Bank said in a note.

Looking ahead, investors await Australia's October retail sales data due later in the day for any further clues on rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Miners .AXMM dropped about 1%, shrugging off strength in iron ore prices last week.IRONORE/

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slid 1.1%, making them the top percentage losers on the bourse as crude oil prices fell on worries about Chinese demand.O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slipped 0.9% and 2.1%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ declined 0.6%, with the "Big Four" banks losing between 0.3% and 0.6%.

Bank of Queensland BOQ.AX dipped as much as 7.1%, making it the top loser on the benchmark, after saying its current Chief Executive Officer George Farris was stepping down.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,355.08.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

