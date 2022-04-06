Australian shares drop for second day on rate hikes worries

April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as rate-sensitive tech and growth stocks slid on worries about tighter monetary policies by central banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.49% to 7,453.7 points by 0101 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower on Wednesday.

Australia's central bank opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade on Tuesday, while minutes from the recent Fed meeting also suggested a more aggressive stance on rates.

Domestic tech shares .AXIJ dropped as much as 3.2% to hit a more than one-week low, tracking tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC lower. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX led the sell-off on the sub-index, skidding 4.8% to their worst session in nearly three weeks. Battery materials maker Novonix NVX.AX dropped 5.5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed 0.9% after a sharp fall in oil futures overnight as large consuming nations said they would release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply. O/R

Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively. O/R

Theme park operator Ardent Leisure Group ALG.AX jumped 9.7% to eye its best day since Feb. 25 after it sealed the sale of its U.S. entertainment business, Main Event, to Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O for $835 million.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 12,019.4 points.

