Australian shares drop ahead of RBA policy meeting

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day to see whether it hikes interest rate by the "usual" 25 basis points or more.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.6% at 7,161.40 by 0029 GMT. Most sub-indexes were also trading in red.

Out of the 35 economists polled by Reuters, 22 forecast a quarter point move, 11 predicted a 40 basis point increase, one expected a 50 basis point hike and one went for no move at all.

In other key markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 edged 0.1% lower at 27,891.39 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 fell 0.3%.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ slumped 0.9% to hit a more than two-week low. The country's four largest lenders retreated between 0.5% and 1%.

The energy sub-index .AXEJ lost 0.4%, after oil prices settled slightly lower. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD declined 1%, following a fall in bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Northern Star Resource NST.AX and St Barbara SBM.AX lost 0.5%-1.2%. GOL/

Technology stocks .AXIJ dropped 0.9%, with ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX and Computershare CPU.AX falling 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

On the upside, strong iron ore prices helped the metals and mining index .AXMM inch up 0.1%. Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose between 0.1% and 0.8%. IRONORE/

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 1% to 11,301.71, its biggest drop since May 10 if losses hold.

Sky Network Television SKT.NZ slumped 7.2% and was on track for its worst day in over 3 months after the broadcaster addressed media speculation regarding its possible acquisition of MediaWorks Holdings Ltd.

