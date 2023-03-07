Australian shares drop 1% as Fed's Powell flags sharper rate hikes

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by commodity stocks, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is likely to increase interest rates more than previously forecast to tame sticky inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO snapped four sessions of gains and retreated 1% to 7,294.3 points, as of 0016 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

In his testimony, Powell confirmed that a recent spate of generally robust economic data, particularly in the labor market, along with stubbornly slow inflationary cool-down, increased the likelihood that the Fed will raise its policy rate more aggressively. MKTS/GLOB

Investors are now assessing the possibility of a half-percentage-point hike in the Fed's upcoming meeting after Powell's comments.

In contrast, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank was closer to pausing its aggressive cycle of rate hikes as policy was now in restrictive territory and there were signs the economy was responding.

Lowe's comments came a day after the RBA lifted its cash rate by 25 basis points to the highest in more than a decade at 3.6%, a 10th straight hike since last May.

Energy stocks .AXEJ led losses on the benchmark with a 5% drop after oil fell by $3 a barrel overnight. The sub-index was set for its worst day in more than five months. O/R

Sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX slipped 7.6%.

Mining stocks .AXMM slumped 1.3% with heavyweight miners BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX losing 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 3.6% after bullion prices fell more than 1%, while financial stocks .AXFJ retreated nearly 1%.

In other news, shares of Australia's Carsales.com Ltd CAR.AX were on a trading halt after the company said it was seeking to raise A$500 million ($329.40 million) to acquire an additional 40% stake in Brazil-based automotive digital marketplace Webmotors SA.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated 0.4% to 11,872.76 points.

($1 = 1.5179 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

