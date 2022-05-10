BHP

Australian shares dragged by mining, gold firms; U.S. inflation in focus

Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, with mining and gold stocks leading the declines, as caution around U.S. inflation data amid risks of sharp interest-rate hikes and a global recession weighed on equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slid 0.5% to 7,018.80 by 0035 GMT, after having ended 1% lower on Tuesday.

Markets have been volatile across asset classes as a combination of surging inflation and fears that monetary tightening aimed to tame inflation would slow down global economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 shed 0.36% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up just 0.06%.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD dropped 2% and marked a fourth consecutive losing session.

Sector major Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 2.4%.

Bullion prices fell overnight as the dollar resumed strengthening and cautious investors shifted focus to the U.S. inflation data due later in the day. GOL/

Miners .AXMM, too, were down for a fourth straight session as they tracked iron ore and base metal prices lower, to slump 1.4%. IRONORE/MET/L

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX declined 1.2% and 0.2% respectively.

Iron ore prices fell on Tuesday as the demand outlook was pressured by COVID-19 lockdowns in China. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 0.7% as oil prices slumped, while financials .AXFJ lost 0.5%.

Bucking the trend, healthcare stocks .AXHJ rose 1% and were the only gainers on the benchmark.

Agribusiness firm Graincorp Ltd GNC.AX fell 2.6% amid a weak broader market, even as it reported around five-fold jump in first-half profit.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.2% at 11,256.12.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

