Australian shares dip as jobs data points to further rate hike

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares snapped two sessions of gains on Thursday, as data showing a tight labour market suggested further monetary policy tightening by the country's central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.3% lower at 7,324.10, dragged by mining and banking stocks. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

Australia's employment blew past expectations for a second straight month in March, while the jobless rate held near 50-year lows, pointing to a drum-tight labour market.

"This increases the likelihood of a further (and likely final) rate hike at next month's meeting," said Anna Milne, an equity analyst at Sydney-based Wilson Asset Management.

Analysts at Citi said in a note they expected the labour market to loosen this year, likely in the second half.

Meanwhile, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed policymakers considered pausing rate hikes due to concerns related to the failures of two regional banks, and projected a "mild recession" starting later this year.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices barely rose in March, suggesting the rate-hike cycle was nearing its end.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ dipped 0.3% in their second straight session of fall.

Miners .AXMM slipped 0.6%, as iron ore futures fell on pessimism spurred by tepid steel demand in China. IRONORE/

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell between 0.7% and 1.8%.

BHP won support from OZ Minerals OZL.AX shareholders to proceed with its A$9.6 billion ($6.44 billion) takeover of the Australian copper and gold producer.

On the other hand, energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.9%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX adding 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,930.86.

($1 = 1.4905 Australian dollars)

