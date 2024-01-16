Australian shares dip as gold, energy stocks drag

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched down on Wednesday tracking a sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with gold stocks falling the most, after hawkish remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve official dampened interest rate-cut hopes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dipped 0.1% lower to 7,409.10 points by 2358 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.1% on Tuesday.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that while U.S. inflation is approaching the central bank's 2% goal, the Fed should not rush to lower interest rates until lower inflation can clearly be sustained, causing traders pare bets on March rate cut.

Investors will also look for key economic growth data for Australia's largest trading partner, China, due later in the day.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped as much as 5.7%, and were set for their worst day since late-September 2022.

Bullion prices declined more than 1%, after the U.S. dollar hit a one-month high on weakening rate-cut expectations. GOL/

Evolution Mining EVN.AX topped loses on the sub-index and on the bourse. The gold miner lost as much as 16.8%, its biggest intraday fall since June, 2022, after its quarterly gold production missed analysts' estimates.

Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 3%, while the ASX-listed shares of Newmont NEM.AX declined 2.8%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM fell for the third day in a row, dropping as much as 0.5% to their lowest level since Dec. 6.

Iron ore prices posted their eighth consecutive decline as top-consumer China skipped an expected cut in interest rates. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 0.7%, as oil prices were also pressured by a stronger dollar. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 0.9%, while Santos STO.AX dropped 0.4%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ lost 0.1%, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX losing 0.5%.

Bucking the trend, technology firms .AXIJ were up 0.5%, while healthcare stocks .AXHJ rose 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,738.96.

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((aaditya.govindrao@thomsonreuters.com))

