Australian shares decline on U.S. debt default fears

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Monday, dragged down by banks and miners, as a pause in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations raised concerns about a potential default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,270.4 by 0047 GMT. The benchmark gained 0.6% on Friday.

Negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit were put on hold on Friday, jarring market participants as the United States moved closer to the deadline to avoid default.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet on Monday to resume debt ceiling talks.

In Australia, investors awaited April retail sales data, due to be released on May 26, and expected to set the tone for the central bank's rate decision next month.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM dropped 0.2%, weighed down by dismal demand outlook in top steel producer China. Neometals NMT.AX emerged as the top loser on the sub-index with a drop of 4.9%.

Financials .AXFJ gave up 0.2%, with the so-called "Big Four" banks down between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.2%. Sector heavyweights Santos STO.AX gained 0.8%, while Woodside Energy WDS.AX advanced 0.5%.

Gold stocks .AXGD inched higher 0.1% as bullion prices extended gains.

Meanwhile, Tyro Payments TYR.AX tumbled 17.6% after it ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, months after the payment terminals firm rejected the private equity group's A$875 million ($593.5 million) buyout proposal.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 12,022.8.

The country's central bank is expected to raise the key rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% at its May 24 meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

