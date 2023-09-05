News & Insights

Australian shares decline ahead of second-quarter GDP data

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

September 05, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday, with gold and technology stocks leading the decline, as investors awaited second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due out later in the day for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,297.6 by 0024 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady for a third month on Tuesday after a whopping 400 basis points hike since May last year.

Analysts expect the Australian economy to have expanded by a meagre 0.3% in the second quarter due to reduced consumer spending. Data shows the economy got a boost from a jump in net export volumes and government spending.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.7%, tracking weakness in bullion prices. Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX slipped 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. GOL/

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.8%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Sector heavyweight Xero XRO.AX dipped 0.4%. .N

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.6% to hit their highest level in nearly four weeks, driven by gains in oil prices. O/R

Among individual stocks, Origin Energy ORG.AX rose 0.4% after that the country was considering extending the life of its largest coal power plant - Eraring.

Shares of packaging company Orora ORA.AX fell more than 21% to hit a six-month low following a discounted placement to fund its $1.4 billion acquisition of French high-end glass bottle manufacturer Saverglass from private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O.

TPG Telecom TPG.AXextended until Oct. 4 an exclusive due diligence period granted to rival Vocus Group for the A$6.3 billion ($4.02 billion) offer for its non-mobile fibre assets. TPG shares fell more than 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,449.81.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORA
CG
TPG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.