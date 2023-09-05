Australian shares decline ahead of second-quarter GDP data

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday, with gold and technology stocks leading the decline, as investors awaited second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due out later in the day for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,297.6 by 0024 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady for a third month on Tuesday after a whopping 400 basis points hike since May last year.

Analysts expect the Australian economy to have expanded by a meagre 0.3% in the second quarter due to reduced consumer spending. Data shows the economy got a boost from a jump in net export volumes and government spending.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.7%, tracking weakness in bullion prices. Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX slipped 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. GOL/

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.8%, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Sector heavyweight Xero XRO.AX dipped 0.4%. .N

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.6% to hit their highest level in nearly four weeks, driven by gains in oil prices. O/R

Among individual stocks, Origin Energy ORG.AX rose 0.4% after that the country was considering extending the life of its largest coal power plant - Eraring.

Shares of packaging company Orora ORA.AX fell more than 21% to hit a six-month low following a discounted placement to fund its $1.4 billion acquisition of French high-end glass bottle manufacturer Saverglass from private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O.

TPG Telecom TPG.AXextended until Oct. 4 an exclusive due diligence period granted to rival Vocus Group for the A$6.3 billion ($4.02 billion) offer for its non-mobile fibre assets. TPG shares fell more than 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,449.81.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.